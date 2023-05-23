Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,392 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

