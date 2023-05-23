Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 688 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

