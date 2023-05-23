Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 103,995 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 316.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

