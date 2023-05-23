Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,459 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,301,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 1,012,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 883,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,854,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.