Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Revvity by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Revvity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Revvity by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Revvity by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Revvity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.