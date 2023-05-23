Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,349 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

