Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,578 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04.

