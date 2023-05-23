Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,213 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

