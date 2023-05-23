Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,826 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

