Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $28,784,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $20,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

