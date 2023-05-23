Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000.

Shares of EWMC opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

