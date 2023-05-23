Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 170,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

