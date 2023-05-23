Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

