Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Ready Capital worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Insider Activity

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 120.30%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

