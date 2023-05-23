Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,025 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of JFrog worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,394 shares of company stock worth $27,329,206. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.45. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

