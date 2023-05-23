Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,818 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

