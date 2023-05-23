Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $820.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

