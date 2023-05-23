Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of AdvanSix worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $193,410. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ASIX opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $973.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

