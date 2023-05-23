Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Schneider National worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 365,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

