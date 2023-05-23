Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.