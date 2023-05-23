Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

