SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk Sells 3,158 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $33,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,524,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Developments L.L.C. Ddk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 50,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

