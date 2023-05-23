Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Acquires 4,667 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $38,409.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,866,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southland Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SLND opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Southland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southland during the first quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $578,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Southland

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

