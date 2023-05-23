SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 679.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 204.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

