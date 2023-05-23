SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 159,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.