Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Activity

Splunk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

