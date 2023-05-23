SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.