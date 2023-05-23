Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

