Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Duolingo worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $690,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,792,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,722 shares of company stock worth $31,856,641. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $155.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $156.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

