Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Core & Main worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Core & Main by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 11.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.1 %

Core & Main stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.72.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823,758 shares of company stock valued at $329,803,337 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

