Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

