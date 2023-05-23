Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of OSI Systems worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

