Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Weis Markets worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weis Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weis Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also

