Swiss National Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Upwork worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,583 shares of company stock valued at $542,941 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

