Swiss National Bank Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Perimeter Solutions worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after buying an additional 2,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 167.2% in the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 3,084,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 1,929,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 661,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.41. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.85 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

