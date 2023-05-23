Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Shutterstock worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

SSTK stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

