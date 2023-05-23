Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of TechTarget worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

TechTarget Trading Up 6.1 %

TechTarget Profile

TTGT opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $931.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.