Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

