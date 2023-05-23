The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of The GEO Group worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

