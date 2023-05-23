The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of St. Joe worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

