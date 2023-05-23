ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 7,226 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $21,605.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,017.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23.

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ThredUp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ThredUp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 206,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

