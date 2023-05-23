Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,432. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.