Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $471,910 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $759.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

