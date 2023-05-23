Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213 in the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

