Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 49,678 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

