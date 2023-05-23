Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 783 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NextGen Healthcare

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

