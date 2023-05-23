Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

