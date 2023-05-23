Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

