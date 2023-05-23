Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $689,326.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Toast Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Toast stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.75.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.