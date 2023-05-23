Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

