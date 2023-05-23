Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 790,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

